I Believe You can do this

Jesus had given his diciples power over unclean/demonic spirits and they had great success, however suddenly they had one big failure?





Mar 9:17-18 And one of the multitude answered and said, Master, I have brought unto thee my son, which hath a dumb spirit; 18 And wheresoever he taketh him, he teareth him: and he foameth, and gnasheth with his teeth, and pineth away: and I spake to thy disciples that they should cast him out; and they could not.







Why, because they gave up? They should have formed a circle around the boy and layed hands on him and half praying and half commanding the demonic entity to come out?







They should have keep at it until the demon departed or until Jesus arrived?







John MacArthur in his commitary says perhaps the deciples got cocky and tried to do it in their own power?





Mar 9:20-22 And they brought him unto him: and when he saw him, straightway the spirit tare him; and he fell on the ground, and wallowed foaming.

Mar 9:21 And he asked his father, How long is it ago since this came unto him? And he said, Of a child. 22 And ofttimes it hath cast him into the fire, and into the waters, to destroy him: but if thou canst do any thing, have compassion on us, and help us.





George and the Spirit of cocane that made his mouth like hamburger, The Straw?





Mar 9:23-24 Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth. 24 And straightway the father of the child cried out, and said with tears, Lord, I believe; help thou mine unbelief.







I believe you can, help me to believe that you will?







Always remember God can and He will.







Isa 41:13 For I the LORD thy God will hold thy right hand, saying unto thee, Fear not; I will help thee.