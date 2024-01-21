Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What’s being discussed at the World Economic Forum
channel image
Neroke-5
12 Subscribers
68 views
Published a month ago

Global elites have descended on Davos to outline their ideas on rebuilding trust in a fragmented world, amongst other critical global issues. True North journalist Cosmin Dzurdzsa sat down with Andrew Lawton to discuss this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting.

Keywords
globalismdiscussionworld economic forum

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket