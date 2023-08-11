Dr. Jane Ruby & Dr. Stella Immanuel On Malaria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Stella says covid is a treatable & preventable disease with hospitals still using deadly Remdesivir & inbutation. Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin are effective treatments that can be acquired through telemedicine & are safe. Malaria is treatable with HCQ. Cases in the US mean the female anopheles mosquito is in the country. Dr. Stella stresses medical preparedness by getting meds & supplies while they are still available.