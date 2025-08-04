BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Disturbing Signs America Is Becoming a Technocratic Slave State w/ Shannon Joy
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
1 month ago

Mass surveillance, AI-controlled systems, digital IDs, and centralized data networks are no longer future threats—they’re being built now. And surprisingly, it's not just globalists or Democrats pushing it. Trump has aligned closely with Big Tech giants like Palantir, quietly laying the groundwork for a fully technocratic state. Is America on the verge of becoming a high-tech slave system—run by algorithms, monitored by machines, and controlled through digital compliance?


