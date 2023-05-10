Targeted Nation host - Ex CIA/NSA Contractor - Steven D Kelley - #OccupyGetty - 05/07/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 2, 2013 Whistleblower Steven D. Kelley talks about his first hand experience in the Firearm and Optic R&D industry and how it lead him to deep place underground figuratively and literally. His presentation Steven also shares an in depth-look at the underground base at the Getty Museum. UK Induction of the Getty Center by the British Crown Underground.