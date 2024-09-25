© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hungary is against allowing Kiev to strike deep into Russia, as it will increase the risk of escalation, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó told RIA Novosti.
Adding:
Putin will hold a meeting of the Russian Security Council today, where "issues of nuclear deterrence" will be discussed behind closed doors.