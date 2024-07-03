Making Healthy and Delicious Caramel Mousse Cake with a Caramel Mirror. #Indulovecooking

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Create a Healthy and Delicious Caramel Mousse Cake with a Caramel Mirror. #Indulovecooking
1. Brownie
100g dark chocolate
30g unsalted butter
1 egg
30g sugar
a pinch of salt
1 tsp vanilla extract (5ml)
30g cake flour (you can use all purpose flour)
1/2 tsp baking powder
bake the cake at 180C for 20 - 22 minutes
about 50ml espresso to moist the cake
2. Salted caramel layer with nuts
30g sugar
1 tbsp water
75ml heavy cream
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
1 gelatine leaf (1.5g), bloomed in cold water for about 10 minutes
25g nuts (roasted and chopped)
3. White chocolate mousse
2 egg yolks
20g sugar
1tsp vanilla
50ml milk
50ml heavy cream
bring it to 80C over small medium heat, stir constantly
5g gelatine leaves (bloomed)
sift the mixture over 30g white chocolate
200ml heavy cream
15g powdered sugar
Freeze the mousse cake for at least 3 hours
4. Caramel mirror glaze
80g sugar
1 tbsp water
80g warm water (or 80ml)
40g condensed milk
80g glucose
3g gelatine leaves (bloomed)
60g white chocolate
