Making Healthy and Delicious Caramel Mousse Cake with a Caramel Mirror. #Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Indu Love Cooking
65 views • 10 months ago

How to Create a Healthy and Delicious Caramel Mousse Cake with a Caramel Mirror. #Indulovecooking

1. Brownie

100g dark chocolate

30g unsalted butter

1 egg

30g sugar

a pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract (5ml)

30g cake flour (you can use all purpose flour)

1/2 tsp baking powder

bake the cake at 180C for 20 - 22 minutes

about 50ml espresso to moist the cake


2. Salted caramel layer with nuts

30g sugar

1 tbsp water

75ml heavy cream

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1 gelatine leaf (1.5g), bloomed in cold water for about 10 minutes

25g nuts (roasted and chopped)


3. White chocolate mousse

2 egg yolks

20g sugar

1tsp vanilla

50ml milk

50ml heavy cream

bring it to 80C over small medium heat, stir constantly

5g gelatine leaves (bloomed)

sift the mixture over 30g white chocolate


200ml heavy cream

15g powdered sugar


Freeze the mousse cake for at least 3 hours


4. Caramel mirror glaze

80g sugar

1 tbsp water

80g warm water (or 80ml)

40g condensed milk

80g glucose

3g gelatine leaves (bloomed)

60g white chocolate

#caramelcake #chocolatecake #vanillacake #chocolate #mousse #bananacake #saltedcaramel #vanilla #custard #cake #frosting #oreocake #ganache #cakecakecake #fondantcake #moussedechocolate #cheesecake #caramel #chocolatecake #cakecakecake #desserttime #makeuplooks #cake #chocolate #sweet #homemadecakes #makeuplook #yummy #wreathcake #cakedesign #yummyfood #cakedecorating #bakeyourworldhappy #makeup #delicious #deliciousfood #cakes #desserttable #make #dessertlover #pink #cakeart #buttercreamflowers #tasty #pie #homemadefood #makeuptutorial #makeupideas #sweettooth #keepitsimple #challengemakeup #velvet

moussecaramelcaramel moussehow to make a heavenly salted caramel glaze recipehow to make salted caramel mousse cupsdelicious caramel chocolate mousse cups recipehow to make a chocolate mousse cake at homehow to make caramel moussehow to make caramel apple mousse cakecoffee and caramel moussemousse cake recipehow to make mousse cakeearl grey caramel mousse cakecaramel mousse cake recipesalted caramel mousse easter egg cups
