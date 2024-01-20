Create New Account
Dr. Paul Marik: Using Intermittent Fasting To Treat 'Long Covid' & 'Long Vax'
Published a month ago

Dr. Paul Marik describes how intermittent fasting can be used to treat "Long Covid" and "Long Vax".



Source video:

https://rumble.com/v475zb6-dr.-paul-marik-on-the-national-desk-tnd-intermittent-fasting-january-15-202.html

FLCCC Website:

https://covid19criticalcare.com/


Dr. Paul Marik: "Our Health Care System Is A Hoax!"

https://rumble.com/v41ir38-dr.-paul-marik-our-health-care-system-is-a-hoax.html


Dr. Paul Marik: The Healing Power Of Vitamin D (What Big Pharma Doesn't Want You To Know)

https://rumble.com/v3fpegj-dr.-paul-marik-the-healing-power-of-vitamin-d-what-big-pharma-doesnt-want-y.html


Dr. Paul Marik's Miraculous Intravenous Vitamin C Protocol

https://rumble.com/v31vfms-dr.-paul-mariks-miraculous-intravenous-vitamin-c-protocol.html


Outstanding Interview With Dr. Paul Marik (Includes Exceptional Health, Healing, Detoxing Advice)

https://rumble.com/v2t89rw-outstanding-interview-with-dr.-paul-marik-includes-exceptional-health-heali.html


Dr. Paul Marik: You Can't Trust The Major Medical Journals — They're ALL Paid Off!

https://rumble.com/v2s63mk-dr.-paul-marik-you-cant-trust-the-major-medical-journals-theyre-all-paid-of.html


Steve Kirsch Interviews Dr. Paul Marik

https://rumble.com/v1linr1-steve-kirsch-interviews-dr.-paul-marik.html

