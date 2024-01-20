Dr. Paul Marik: Using Intermittent Fasting To Treat 'Long Covid' & 'Long Vax'
Dr. Paul Marik describes how intermittent fasting can be used to treat "Long Covid" and "Long Vax".
Source video:
https://rumble.com/v475zb6-dr.-paul-marik-on-the-national-desk-tnd-intermittent-fasting-january-15-202.html
.......................
FLCCC Website:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
.......................
Dr. Paul Marik: "Our Health Care System Is A Hoax!"
https://rumble.com/v41ir38-dr.-paul-marik-our-health-care-system-is-a-hoax.html
Dr. Paul Marik: The Healing Power Of Vitamin D (What Big Pharma Doesn't Want You To Know)
https://rumble.com/v3fpegj-dr.-paul-marik-the-healing-power-of-vitamin-d-what-big-pharma-doesnt-want-y.html
Dr. Paul Marik's Miraculous Intravenous Vitamin C Protocol
https://rumble.com/v31vfms-dr.-paul-mariks-miraculous-intravenous-vitamin-c-protocol.html
Outstanding Interview With Dr. Paul Marik (Includes Exceptional Health, Healing, Detoxing Advice)
https://rumble.com/v2t89rw-outstanding-interview-with-dr.-paul-marik-includes-exceptional-health-heali.html
Dr. Paul Marik: You Can't Trust The Major Medical Journals — They're ALL Paid Off!
https://rumble.com/v2s63mk-dr.-paul-marik-you-cant-trust-the-major-medical-journals-theyre-all-paid-of.html
Steve Kirsch Interviews Dr. Paul Marik
https://rumble.com/v1linr1-steve-kirsch-interviews-dr.-paul-marik.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.