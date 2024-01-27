Demons Love a Gap in Your Life

Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite

Demons love big gaps in your prayer life? A gap in your prayer life is all they need to slip into that little hole.

Every night when I take Mr. Brody out for the last time I stand on the grass and ask God to put a hedge of protection around the perimeter of my house.

I ask that He will protect us from any thieves/criminals that may pass by in the night, and keep any demons from passing through my property.

I also ask God to put a hedge of protection around my mind and keep any demons from stopping and projecting thoughts into my mind.

The Demonic Host love to wake you up and get your brain going with some fantasy as you lie there with nothing else to do? Sex, anger, or revenge.

Php 4:6 Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

These types of prayers seem to expire over time, you can’t pray them once and expect them to last for years?

I consider these to be daily prayers. IE. Guard my mouth, keep me from clicking on something I shouldn’t, protect me as I drive etc.

Php 4:7 And the peace of God, which passes all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

I pray them daily because it brings me peace to know I’m protected.

Is there any area in Your life where you have noticed the demonic host slipping in, how long has it been sense you asked God to keep an eye on that area?

Php 4:11 Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am,therewith to be content.



