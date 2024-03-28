BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden’s Crackdown on the Internet Is WORSE Than You Think Glenn TV Ep 343
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
1
98 views • 03/28/2024

Glenn Beck


March 28, 2024


We’re being played: The Left isn’t “saving democracy,” and the internet is NOT free. The Murthy v. Missouri Supreme Court case is just the tip of the iceberg. The pro-speech plaintiffs argue the Biden White House colluded with social media platforms to censor speech they don’t like. Speech on topics like COVID origins, masks, vaccines, lockdowns, the Hunter Biden laptop, climate change, mail-in voting, and election integrity. There is much more of this censorship in our future. Thanks to a FOIA request and eventual lawsuit brought by America First Legal, AFL was able to uncover a report by U.S. Agency for International Development that was intended for internal use only. Glenn digs into this report called the “Dis-information Primer,” which provides a disturbing insider’s view of our government’s strategies for dealing with rampant so-called “information disorder.” And instead of debunking speech it doesn’t like, the government employs a strategy called “pre-bunking.” Wait, what?! We are up against a SPRAWLING network of government agencies, think tanks, and the largest companies in the world, all collaborating in multiple ways with the same end-goal: to censor unapproved speech in media and especially online. And you can bet voices at Blaze Media will be first on the chopping block …


0:00: Exposing the USAID's 'Dis-Information Primer'

16:36: Proof government and Big Tech DO collude

31:13: The weaponization of demonization

42:40 The difference between 'positive' and 'negative' rights


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WYQJn9MXotk

vaccinescensorshipclimate changepresidentsupreme courtlawsuitinternetbidenspeechglenn becksocial media platformscrackdownmasksfoia requestlockdownselection integrityhunter biden laptopcovid originsamerica first legalmurthy v missouridisinformation policemail-in voitingdis-information primerinsiders viewpre-bunking strategy
