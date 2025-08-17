BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Atlas 3l has sped up.
Alan S
Alan S
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
188 views • 1 month ago

Inbound Atlas 3l has been reported to have sped up, be able to push space rocks out of it path. The most powerful telescope in space has reportedly caught Atlas 3l. Expect more about this and "alien" chat to increase, massive deception on its way. There is a rumour that Trump spoke to the "galactic federation"(fallen angels and demonic entities) and was told they want peace in world soon and to remove certain bad apples from Washington, is this why Trump is taking over Washington?. Something is going down in September.

All types of aliens are fallen angels and demonic entities. The godfathers of Ufology, Dr J Allen Hynek and Dr Jaques Vallee, both sceptics, under took a study for the US government, both concluded the phenomena is real, inter dimensional, not from space and demonic in nature. Look at the demonic 'spirit guide', Aleister Crowley summoned, Lam in 1918, its basically a grey alien, he said "today we call them demons, tomorrow we will call them something else" That something else is aliens.98% of all 'alien' encounters are horrific in nature and unwanted. The rest prophetic deception. Cattle mutilation (clues in the description). The horrific sexual assault in the 'examinations' and impregnating woman with human/demonic DNA then stealing the babies for future revealing. They are all demons, period. Not our saviour's or space brothers. No coincidence, when the name of Jesus Christ is invoked, the encounters end. Please understand there is a coming great deception coming with this alien phenomenon. Pleiades, greys, reptilian, mantid, whatever they appear as, all the same, demonic.

Repent, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and is risen. John 3:16 King James Version (KJV)


16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.


 Watch Testimony the of Jesus get's rid of aliens https://youtu.be/gIxYHjQDOYg?si=dQIgnKtrSk___TAH

Keywords
deceptionviralufospacenewshipuapinboundatlas3l
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy