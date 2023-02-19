OHIO DERAILMENT AFTERMATH - RESIDENTS GRAPPLING WITH ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT AFTERMATH - RESIDENTS OF AN OHIO TOWN GRAPPLING WITH THE ENVIRONMENTAL DISASTER CAUSED BY A FREIGHT TRAIN DERAILMENT
Mayor Trent Conaway of East Palestine, OH joins America Right Now to discuss the ongoing cleanup efforts following the train derailment, and how it’s impacting the residents of the town.
Source: https://rumble.com/v2a0v6e-ohio-train-derailment-aftermath-residents-of-an-ohio-town-grappling-with-th.html