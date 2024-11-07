How (Not To) Trust Institutions

Wednesday Night Live 6 November 2024





In this episode, I examine the psychological toll of election monitoring amid uncounted ballots in the U.S. I analyze inflated narratives around voter turnout and gender dynamics, using humor to critique societal views on women leaders. The discussion shifts to financial implications from a Bitcoin surge and a proposal for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve. I also touch on alternative health therapies, emphasizing mental well-being through exercise. Throughout, I stress the importance of resilience in political discourse and reflect on societal privilege, encouraging listeners to maintain hope and reflection in uncertain times.





