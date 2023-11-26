The Man Who Killed Kennedy.

Roger Stone says Lyndon Johnson killed John F. Kennedy in order to become President in adherence with the military-industrial complex:





"When I asked Nixon point blank...I said to him, So Mr. President let me ask you a question..Who really killed John Kennedy...He stared into his martini, well Dallas. I said I'm sorry sir I don't understand. He said let me put it to you another way. Lyndon and I both wanted to be President, the difference was, that I wasn't willing to kill for it...





So, when Robert Kennedy says the CIA did it, he's not wrong.. When Sam Jean's daughter says the mob did it, she's not wrong. Everyone has their own interests but Johnson has his own unique relationship with each."





"84 hours after JFK's death Lyndon Johnson and he's already green-lit the Vietnam War."





I think there are strong cases to be made that the CIA, the Mossad, the Bush crime family, Johnson, the mob, other Intelligence Agencies, and a secret society all had their hand in eliminating JFK. Who do you think is the most responsible for the death of one of America's most honored Presidents?





Twitter (https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1727526440944476453?s=20)