The ‘Spirit of Vatican II’ erodes belief in the Real Presence, Here's Why

In a speech at the recent Traditional Eucharistic Revival, Father Jeff Fasching explains how the “spirit” of the Second Vatican Council rejects infallible teaching on “no salvation outside the Church,” shows how this relates to declining belief in the Real Presence, and lays out how Catholics should respond to the failures of Church leaders in fostering true Eucharistic devotion among the faithful.

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!



