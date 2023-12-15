Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How To Quickly Eradicate a Lung Infection of Any Kind
channel image
Merkaba44
69 Subscribers
546 views
Published 2 months ago

I share how I eliminated a covid respiratory infection, how my friend supported the elimination of a recent lung infection and recipe for success.

Please order Mabis Steam Inhaler here: https://amzn.to/3R6byTi

Please order your Lugols Liquid Iodine here:

https://af.uppromote.com/lugols-originals/login

Please support my work and buy the recommended products through my website:

https://synergisticnutrition.com/

Hydrogen Peroxide 35%:

https://synergisticnutrition.com/35-hydrogen-peroxide-1-quart.html


Silver Sol 16oz:

https://synergisticnutrition.com/extra-strength-supplement-16-0-oz.html



Keywords
naturallung infectionelimination support

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket