How To Quickly Eradicate a Lung Infection of Any Kind

I share how I eliminated a covid respiratory infection, how my friend supported the elimination of a recent lung infection and recipe for success.
Please order Mabis Steam Inhaler here: https://amzn.to/3R6byTi
Please order your Lugols Liquid Iodine here:
https://af.uppromote.com/lugols-originals/login
Please support my work and buy the recommended products through my website:
https://synergisticnutrition.com/
Hydrogen Peroxide 35%:
https://synergisticnutrition.com/35-hydrogen-peroxide-1-quart.html
Silver Sol 16oz:
https://synergisticnutrition.com/extra-strength-supplement-16-0-oz.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.