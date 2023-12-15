How To Quickly Eradicate a Lung Infection of Any Kind

I share how I eliminated a covid respiratory infection, how my friend supported the elimination of a recent lung infection and recipe for success.

Please order Mabis Steam Inhaler here: https://amzn.to/3R6byTi

Please order your Lugols Liquid Iodine here:

https://af.uppromote.com/lugols-originals/login

Please support my work and buy the recommended products through my website:

https://synergisticnutrition.com/

Hydrogen Peroxide 35%:

https://synergisticnutrition.com/35-hydrogen-peroxide-1-quart.html





Silver Sol 16oz:

https://synergisticnutrition.com/extra-strength-supplement-16-0-oz.html





