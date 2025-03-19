BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JFK Files Released today - In May 1963, JFK pens a letter warning Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion against developing nuclear weapons
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
315 views • 6 months ago

Posting this so I could mention that the files were release, 'National Archives' link below:

May 1963: JFK pens a letter warning Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion against developing nuclear weapons.

He sought for inspections of their secret Dimona nuclear facility.

The Prime Minister promptly responded by largely ignoring JFK's concerns.

Just months later on November 22, 1963:

JFK is assassinated. The autopsy "loses his brain," proving there were multiple shooters.

His predecessor, Lyndon Johnson, ignores the Dimona nuclear facility and brings the United States further into war in Vietnam.

JFK was utterly committed to world peace and stopping the threat of nuclear holocaust.

Roger Stone affirms that this fight with Israel was a factor in JFK's death.

Lyndon Johnson would precede to commit heinous war crimes and attempt to create a war off a false flag in tandem with the state of Israel during the USS Liberty catastrophe..

Can it really be considered a coincidence that just months before JFK's death, he was making enemies with Israel?

⚠️ The US National Archives has released declassified documents (https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-2025) on the assassination of President Kennedy and other political figures.

New in files : SECRET BRITISH TIP ABOUT JFK ASSASSINATION—25 MINUTES BEFORE IT HAPPENED  

@MarioNawfal

British newspaper received an anonymous call 25 minutes before JFK was assassinated, warning of “big news” coming from the U.S. According to the document, a Cambridge News reporter was told to “call the American Embassy in London for some big news” before abruptly hanging up. After JFK was shot, British intelligence (MI5) alerted the FBI about the strange call. The memo notes that U.S. and British intelligence found the timing “too coincidental” to ignore, adding another mystery to the events surrounding JFK’s death. Was this a random tip—or did someone know the assassination was about to happen? Source: JFK File 198-10009-10098

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1902143010680295741?

Not new: July 15, 1963, letter Congress letterhead: 

President John F. Kennedy and US Attorney General Bobby Kennedy forced the American Zionist Counsel to register as a foreign agent, blocking them from donating to US officials. 

JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963. 

RFK was assassinated on June 5, 1968. 

AIPAC replaced the American Zionist Counsel without any opposition.

Letter signed by Donald Rumsfeld.

About This video:

Twitter (https://x.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1902026301919449206)

Rumble (https://rumble.com/v6qu16i-months-before-his-death-jfk-fought-israel-over-their-secret-nuclear-program.html)

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy