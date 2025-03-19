JFK Files Released today - In May 1963, JFK pens a letter warning Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion against developing nuclear weapons

Posting this so I could mention that the files were release, 'National Archives' link below:

May 1963: JFK pens a letter warning Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion against developing nuclear weapons.

He sought for inspections of their secret Dimona nuclear facility.

The Prime Minister promptly responded by largely ignoring JFK's concerns.

Just months later on November 22, 1963:

JFK is assassinated. The autopsy "loses his brain," proving there were multiple shooters.

His predecessor, Lyndon Johnson, ignores the Dimona nuclear facility and brings the United States further into war in Vietnam.

JFK was utterly committed to world peace and stopping the threat of nuclear holocaust.

Roger Stone affirms that this fight with Israel was a factor in JFK's death.

Lyndon Johnson would precede to commit heinous war crimes and attempt to create a war off a false flag in tandem with the state of Israel during the USS Liberty catastrophe..

Can it really be considered a coincidence that just months before JFK's death, he was making enemies with Israel?

⚠️ The US National Archives has released declassified documents (https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-2025) on the assassination of President Kennedy and other political figures.

New in files : SECRET BRITISH TIP ABOUT JFK ASSASSINATION—25 MINUTES BEFORE IT HAPPENED

British newspaper received an anonymous call 25 minutes before JFK was assassinated, warning of “big news” coming from the U.S. According to the document, a Cambridge News reporter was told to “call the American Embassy in London for some big news” before abruptly hanging up. After JFK was shot, British intelligence (MI5) alerted the FBI about the strange call. The memo notes that U.S. and British intelligence found the timing “too coincidental” to ignore, adding another mystery to the events surrounding JFK’s death. Was this a random tip—or did someone know the assassination was about to happen? Source: JFK File 198-10009-10098

Not new: July 15, 1963, letter Congress letterhead:

President John F. Kennedy and US Attorney General Bobby Kennedy forced the American Zionist Counsel to register as a foreign agent, blocking them from donating to US officials.

JFK was assassinated on November 22, 1963.

RFK was assassinated on June 5, 1968.

AIPAC replaced the American Zionist Counsel without any opposition.

Letter signed by Donald Rumsfeld.

