Israel Supporters Are Some Of The Worst People In The World (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
129 views • 02/25/2024

Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-

https://youtu.be/zJpKa0-alv4?si=DNmCwXXpt83Kfuny 24 Feb 2024  JOHNSTONE radio Every single day these last four and a half months I've been inundated with comments from Israel supporters excusing the most monstrous acts imaginable in the most monstrous ways imaginable. People calling for the total destruction of Gaza. People saying the Gazans deserve what is happening to them. Saying the sickest shit you can possibly think of in response to news of terrible things happening to innocent children.
Reading by Tim Foley.Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my Substack at caitlinjohnst.one for email updates on all my new stuff.

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
