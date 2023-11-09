CHP Talks: Joseph C. Ben-Ami—The Hamas-Israeli Conflict and the Rise of Anti-Semitism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
November 9, 2023: My guest this week is Joseph C. Ben-Ami, an expert in strategic planning and communications and a person who has extensive experience in conducting campaigns for various social-conservative candidates and political causes in Canada. Joseph is an articulate communicator on the critical issues of the day and in this interview shares his perspective as a member of Canada’s Jewish community in regard to the terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians on Oct.7 and the inevitable firestorm of protests that have erupted in the West regarding Israel’s determined response to these latest acts of terror.
