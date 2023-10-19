BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Kris Sims—Pipeline Victory and Censorship
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
October 19, 2023

October 19, 2023: My guest this week is Kris Sims, Alberta Director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and a strong voice for common sense, an end to government waste and a return to smaller, more affordable, more accountable government. This week, we discuss the recent Supreme Court pipeline decision that overturned Bill C-69, the Liberals’ attempted hijacking of provincial jurisdiction over natural resource development and transport. Kris also shares her deep concerns about the alarming new attempts by the government and the CRTC to restrict free speech on the internet.  

Visit the Canadian Taxpayers Federation at: https://www.taxpayer.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

free speechcensorshipsupreme courtoilcanadataxeschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorgaspodcastingnatural gasalbertapipelinesc11kris simsctfprovinceschpcanadachp talksc18scocscccrtcabpoli
