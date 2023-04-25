Will you be wise or be a fool? Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WAKE THE FUCK UP MIKE ADAMS
@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Government Frontmen & Fake Fighters: Musk & Kennedy
Full Video: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-government-frontmen-fake-fighters-musk-kennedy/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Candidate for U.S. President, will provide a systems analysis of the true nature of Elon Musk & Robert F. Kennedy Jr. whose role it is to mislead working people into thinking they are "fighting for them" when in fact they serve to advance Government's end-run around the First Amendment and invasion of our Medical Freedom, Musk & Kennedy, respectively.
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
