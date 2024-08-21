Clay Clark | Banks Can Bail-In & Seize Your Money - Dodd Frank Act | Is Programmable CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY the MARK OF THE BEAST?

We welcome back to the show Clay Clark from the Thrivetime Show to talk about the financial Great Reset and Clay explains how this will be done with the BRICS nations developing their own gold backed currency and while sending our fiat currency back to the U.S., we will be sent into the poorhouse. Clay predicts that the dollar will crash and America will be a third world country because our dollar inherently has no value and was simply decreed to have value, hence the word “fiat” currency. Most importantly, Clay shares what we can do to push back! Follow Clay’s Thrivetime show at: https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow and sign up to come to the LAST Re-Awaken America Tour on October 18th and 19th in Selma, North Carolina at: https://timetofreeamerica.com/.





