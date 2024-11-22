BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At the Edge of the Abyss: The Battle for Mariupol Through the Eyes of an Eyewitness - Donetsk "Somalia" battalion, part 1 of 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
0
81 views • 6 months ago

Fwd from @RealdocProductions

It's happened! Our tetralogy "At the Edge of the Abyss. The Battle for Mariupol Through the Eyes of an Eyewitness" is being released on domestic online platforms starting today. This is the FIRST documentary film about the SMO that they will show. A great beginning and a real event!

Maxim Fadeev filmed the four-part film in the thick of the action, in the assault formations of the Donetsk "Somalia" battalion - right on the edge of the abyss. This is both an immersive film and a memorial film. The realities of war are honestly, openly and without embellishment. Independent cinema - funded solely by public funds.

Unique footage: clearings, capturing opponents, artillery duels, rescuing comrades, and the fate of the civilian population of the burning city - all in a gripping first-person documentary action. Go and watch!

And here's where - online cinemas:

WINK (https://wink.ru/episodes/u-kraya-bezdny-sezon-1-seriya-1-year-2024) (4K available)

KION  (https://kion.ru/video/serial/1104865724) (4K separately here (https://kion.ru/video/serial/1111982106/season/1111982226/episode/1111982180))

DROM (https://kinodrom.tv/series/u-kraya-bezdny-year-2024) (works great in the liberated territories)

A new episode every Friday, today the first film: "Breakthrough to the Center". We call it for ourselves "Descent into Hell".

About screenings in cinemas and on TV, we will write on our pages: @RealdocProductions and ⠀

💙 VK (https://vk.com/realdocproductions) - be sure to subscribe!

The war is primarily for minds and souls, so please: EVERYONE who sees this post - please support with a repost and forward to all your friends, and the same with the post on VK (https://vk.com/wall-213075665_4674). Let EVERYONE see it! Original msg (https://t.me/RealdocProductions/309)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
