Protecting Girls and Women in Sports - Macy Petty - Freedom Alive® Ep100

Male athletes are now competing in women’s sports and they’re pushing women off the awards podiums. Since Title IX passed in 1972, two in five girls participate in school sports. But fair competition and equality in women’s sports are now under threat. Many U.S. states interscholastic athletic conferences and the Olympics currently allow males who claim to be females to compete in women’s sports. But no woman should be forced to sit in the stands because a male takes her spot on the floor. Macy Petty is a NCAA volleyball player at Lee University in Tennessee. And when Macy was vying for a college scholarship, she was forced to compete against a guy. On this episode of Liberty Counsel's TV program, Freedom Alive®, Macy shares how she has advocated to protect women's sports and what others can do to join the fight.

Originally premiered Dec 10, 2023, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org