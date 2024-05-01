Interview when Putin explains the Nazi Roots of Ukraine during WW2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a very sensitive interview Putin explains the Nazi roots of Ukraine durring WW2. Many do not know the horrors that Ukraine carried out because the west wants Ukraine to be presented as an innocent people fighting for freedom of Russian invasion.
The history of Ukrainian nationalism and the Nazi ideology runs deep, and to have this weaponized by the west against Russia is despicable.