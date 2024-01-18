Small Farm vs Big Ag: Nutritional Showdown

Join us in tonight's enlightening episode, where we delve into the critical comparison of small farms versus big agriculture, focusing on the true cost of food quality. This discussion isn't just about price tags; it's a deep dive into what "nutrient-rich" really means and how it impacts your health and the environment. 🌱 Key Highlights: Heritage Breeds & Health: Discover how our heritage breed hens at Pigeon River Farm contribute to healthier, more nutritious eggs and why our Highland cattle and goats thrive with minimal veterinary intervention. The Pharmaceutical Bath of Big Ag: Learn about the stark contrast in health practices between small farms and large corporate operations, especially in poultry and cattle farming. Soil Treatment & Nutrient Density: Understand the importance of soil health and how our practice of applying biologicals and micronutrients leads to a richer, more diverse ecosystem, benefiting both plants and animals. The Monocropping Problem: We discuss the limitations and long-term consequences of big agriculture's reliance on monocropping, particularly its impact on soil nutrient depletion. Diversity in Pasture: Explore how our pastures, boasting over 20 different plant species, create a nutrient-rich environment that's impossible in large-scale, mono-crop settings. Yield vs. Quality: Reflect on the modern agricultural focus on yield at the expense of quality and how this shift has affected food nutrition over the decades. The High Cost of Cheap Feed: Hear our perspective on why choosing cheaper feed options costs more regarding livestock health and performance. 🌾 Our Message: This episode is more than just a comparison; it's a call to action. We urge you to think critically about where your food comes from and the practices behind it. Supporting local agriculture not only ensures access to high-quality, nutrient-rich food but also sustains small farms dedicated to ethical and sustainable practices. 👨‍🌾 Support Local Agriculture: Remember, every purchase is a choice. Choose to support local agriculture and, in turn, enjoy the benefits of food that's truly good for you and the planet. 📺 Stay Connected: Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share this video to spread awareness. Thank you for watching, and let's make a difference together—one meal at a time.

