The Hon. John Ruddick, Russell Broadbent & Chris Fox on The Chris Smith Show - 01 February 2024

On today's show, The Hon. John Ruddick, MLC discusses the latest Australian politics. Later, Russell Broadbent MP discusses breaking Australian political developments. Also, Chris Fox explains what NeuroFlex does.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: John Ruddick is a member of the Legislative Council of the Parliament of New South Wales and a member of the Libertarian Party. He was an active member of the NSW Liberal Party and championed democratic reform of that party. In 2018 he published "Make the Liberal Party Great Again" but in mid-2021 he joined the Liberal Democrats after his disappointment with the Morrison and Berejiklian governments and their over-reaction to COVID-19 and the associated government debt. Follow him on Twitter/X: @JohnRuddick2

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Russell Broadbent is the Member for Monash in the Parliament of Australia and one of the longest serving politicians in the nation’s parliament. He is Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights, and Deputy Chair of the Select Committee on Workforce Australia Employment Services. Russell was President of the Shire of Pakenham in 1984-85. He was a member of the Liberal Party from 1980 until his resignation on 14 November 2023. He’s now an independent Member of Parliament.

GUEST 3 OVERVIEW: Chris Fox is Global Head of Marketing and Sales at NeuroFlex.