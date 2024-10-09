Magnus effect, demonstration !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Magnus Effect is a physical phenomenon where a spinning object moving through a fluid (such as air or water) experiences a force perpendicular to its direction of motion and the direction of rotation. This force arises from the pressure differences created by the spinning object’s velocity changes. Cool :))