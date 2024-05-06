Banks Businesses Closing & Gazans Coming to America 05/06/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Today’s video we see that 98% of the World’s Central Banks are gearing up for a new system of trackable Digital Cash. We also see that a new ear of AI and Biometric Surveillance will be implemented at the Paris Olympics. Finally, Biden admin is condemned for considering plans to accept Palestinian refugees.
