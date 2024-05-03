Putin: Yemen Is a Undeniable Force, and Will Be Russia's Strongest Ally in the Middle East





Russian Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin, recognizes Yemen as becoming one of the most influential military forces in the Middle East region and is planning to strengthen relationships with them in the future.





