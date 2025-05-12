A Whole Gospel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
-- We have only a moment on the stage -- keep that in mind.
-- Our country has failed because the Preachers have truncated the Gospel.
-- The necessity of Christian nation-states -- the whole nation must serve Jesus Christ as policy.
-- Jesus Christ gave the Ten Commandments to Moses.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.gettr.com/user/bloodandfaith