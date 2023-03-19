BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Better Future For Humanity? In Conversation with Randi Green
IntegratingPresence.com
IntegratingPresence.com
2 followers
0 view • 03/19/2023

In this sit-down, Randi Green and I talk about some of the implications of the future timelines. It all seems like Sci-fi and some of the topics have been covered by the movie industry. However, things are as always far more complex and the sciences are far beyond what we know of yet.


Some of the topics mentioned: AI, quantum computers, my Wisdom app talk aboutChatGPT https://join.wisdom.audio/c1Se , Kissinger, panic, Google, D-wave, Einstein-Rosen Bridges, infrastructure, finance, health, psychology, singularity, timelines, wormholes, bridge between future and past, stasis chambers, the cubes and their directives, terraforming, CERN, particle colliders, frequency based reality, Purdue University's Sentient World Simulation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Synthetic_Environment_for_Analysis_and_Simulations , Time Wave Continuum, Turing test, consciousness, will, El*n M*sk, Holographic Teaching Systems, Looking Glass, psyops, particles, allowances, intent, and some of the solutions from the future.


Links:

What are Wormholes?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wormhole


Wormholes in Laboratory - Fermilab

https://news.fnal.gov/videos/wormholes-in-the-laboratory-public-lecture-by-joe-lykken/


Technological singularity https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technological_singularity


Original blog post: https://integratingpresence.com/2023/03/19/a-better-future-for-humanity-in-conversation-with-randi-green

