Three Waves of Souls Drawn to our Planet – Roundtable on Suzy Hansen - Part 1

Part 1. Suzy Hansen is my single biggest inspiration, in years. She has changed my life and pointed me in a great and wonderous direction with her book, which I highly recommend you buy.





Disclaimer: We do not represent the views of Suzy Hansen. Those of us who have studied her work have our own theories about how to interpret it.





I referred to Suzy Hansen's book and you can buy it at Amazon. It is "The Dual Soul Connection: The Alien Agenda for Human Advancement" at: https://amzn.to/3zKmfje

or Kindle Edition https://amzn.to/3BIsmF5





This Zoom group video, with 10 people on June 13th, 2021 went on for 5.75 hours. This is the first 33:33 minutes with my reading from her book and my talk.





The total video time is 3.5 hours as we had two hours of secret unrecorded conversation, with another woman who claimed to be a dual soul (grey/human). She saw an alien beside her bed in 2019 who put his hand on her chest. He looked like a human shaped figure, about 7 feet tall with a black gown. She receives downloads of information and she says she has knowledge which can heal people. She then gave us a lecture for about 10 minutes or more on healing modalities which went over my head as she was detailed and intricate. She is also trained in kinesiology, I think. She has normal human training, as well as downloads.





This was the first time she and her experiencer mother were invited to speak in a public video on their dual soul/ alien story. The dual soul's mother, has saved lives. She has seen lime gray orbs many times. She’s had dreams of flying all her life and would wake up disappointed If she didn’t have a flying dream. I have never had such a dream in my life, lol. In 1991, her 18 year old son said no one on earth is real but he couldn’t figure out his own mother.





SJ in WA described alien encounters. She spoke at length as well but I don’t have much for notes on her. She will be in the later videos of this series.





COMMENTS turned off but I saved these:

Typhus4Yids

It is true that the Greys seem to visit at night whilst in bed. This is my recollection of once as an infant and then the second time as a teenager. 'Hypnotic suggestion' is why I maintain some skepticism about my experiences but I remain open minded about it. The recent US Report on UFOs suggests that openness about extraterrestrials is reasonable.





Teifioncevan1784

A fossil is a rock that bears evidence of something that was once alive. That can include plants, animals and even microbes. Dinosaurs were megafauna and would never have accounted for more than a tiny proportion of the available biomass at the time when they were alive, most of which would have been in the form of plants. I've never heard anyone say that fossil fuels were formed mainly from the remains of dinosaurs. I was taught that coal was formed from vegetation and gas/oil from marine plankton and small invertebrates. If you pick through a pile of freshly mined coal you can normally find a fossil or two within a few hours in the form of a leaf imprint on a lump of coal. They are common in coal so "fossil fuel" seems a reasonable term for it.





