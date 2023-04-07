Russian pranksters forced Francois Hollande to tell the truth. Another conspiracy theory proven to be a conspiracy prediction.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Must see: Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus forced Francois #Hollande to tell the truth. Another conspiracy theory proven to be a conspiracy prediction. Pretending to be the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the pranksters Vovan and Lexus contacted the ex-President of France Francois Hollande. "Poroshenko" discussed with Hollande how together they managed to remove Yanukovych and how the Minsk Agreements were just a way to pump weapons to #UkraineWillWin. "Everyone thought it was Putin who was playing for time. No, we were playing for time to strengthen Ukraine," Hollande said.
Source - https://twitter.com/mazzenilsson/status/1643714775317192707/video/1