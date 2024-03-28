BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A Russian Jet Malfunction and Crashed over Sevastopol - Pilot Ejected Recued Alive - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
63 views • 03/28/2024

A Russian Jet Malfunction and Crashed over Sevastopol - Pilot Ejected Recued Alive.

Apparently the plane malfunctioned, as AD crews were not active at the time of the incident!

Fighterbomber notes a Su-27 went down near Sevastopol. Currently it is unknown if it was fired upon or if it was some sort of failure. Earlier it was reported to be a Su-35

"The pilot ejected. He was picked up by rescuers of the Sevastopol rescue service at a distance of two hundred meters from the coast. His life is not in danger," said the head of Sevastopol.- Governor Razvožaev.

Again even under training conditions you lose jets folks, with this many sorties this is going to happen. Typically from what I've seen the Su-27's role has been fairly limited compared to the Su-35, MiG-31, or Su-34. Mostly they've been use to intercepte NATO planes and drones in the Black Sea.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy