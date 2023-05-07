Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts

- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”

- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;

- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;

- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;

- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;

Retweet this tweet tagging the US embassy in Ukraine, HRW, and Amnesty International: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic/st...

Please tweet and tag the following people/organizations to pressure them to do their supposed jobs!

https://twitter.com/SecBlinke

https://twitter.com/ChileMFA

https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv

https://twitter.com/hrw

https://twitter.com/SophieHRW

https://twitter.com/KenRoth

https://twitter.com/amnestyusa

https://twitter.com/UN

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas