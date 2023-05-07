BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
15
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
671 views • 05/07/2023

Ukraine Jails US Commentator Gonzalo Lira for Speaking Uncomfortable Facts

- US political commentator Gonzalo Lira was arrested by the Ukrainian SBU for allegedly “producing Russian propaganda;”

- The Kharkov Oblast Prosecutor’s Office posted a video of “evidence” which included Gonzalo pointing out Ukraine’s Nazi problem and the fact that the Ukrainian government has killed 1,000s by shelling the Donbass region;

- These are verified facts admitted by the both the Western media and Western governments now supporting and sponsoring Kiev in this current conflict;

- Pressure must be placed on the US government and Western “human rights” organizations;

- It is Gonzalo Lira today - it could be someone else you have more in common with or even yourself tomorrow;

Retweet this tweet tagging the US embassy in Ukraine, HRW, and Amnesty International: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic/st...

Please tweet and tag the following people/organizations to pressure them to do their supposed jobs!

https://twitter.com/SecBlinke
 https://twitter.com/ChileMFA

https://twitter.com/USEmbassyKyiv

https://twitter.com/hrw

https://twitter.com/SophieHRW

https://twitter.com/KenRoth

https://twitter.com/amnestyusa

https://twitter.com/UN

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:
Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7
BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr
Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored  - The New Atlas

Keywords
arrestfreedom of speechgestapogonzalo liraukrainian sbu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy