💊 HIV Treatment: Progress, Challenges & The Mystery Of Latency 🧬
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
21 views • 6 months ago

🤔 Did you know? Antiretroviral drugs have revolutionized HIV care for over 20 years—safe, effective, and life-saving.✨

❗ The Challenge: These drugs don’t cure HIV. Why?

🧪 Dr. Leor Weinberger, a leading expert and director at the Gladstone Institutes, explains how the virus hides in a dormant state called latency, making a cure elusive.

🎶 https://tinyurl.com/7hv4knnk
⏳ What happens when therapy stops? Within 1 to 3 weeks, the virus rebounds to pre-treatment levels—a phenomenon observed in virtually all patients.

🔑 The Big Question: Can science overcome latency to unlock a cure?

💡 Join us in exploring the latest breakthroughs in HIV research and the fight to end this epidemic. 🌍

👉 Click the link in our bio or description for more insights👆📎

Keywords
hiv treatmentend hivviral latency
