💊 HIV Treatment: Progress, Challenges & The Mystery Of Latency 🧬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know? Antiretroviral drugs have revolutionized HIV care for over 20 years—safe, effective, and life-saving.✨
❗ The Challenge: These drugs don’t cure HIV. Why?
🧪 Dr. Leor Weinberger, a leading expert and director at the Gladstone Institutes, explains how the virus hides in a dormant state called latency, making a cure elusive.
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/7hv4knnk
⏳ What happens when therapy stops? Within 1 to 3 weeks, the virus rebounds to pre-treatment levels—a phenomenon observed in virtually all patients.
🔑 The Big Question: Can science overcome latency to unlock a cure?
💡 Join us in exploring the latest breakthroughs in HIV research and the fight to end this epidemic. 🌍
👉 Click the link in our bio or description for more insights👆📎