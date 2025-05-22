Electroporation and airport Leidos scanners

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



Judy Mikovits, PhD: You can also infect by electroporation, and that's the Leidos machine at the airports.

Clay Clark: Real quick, electro, what now did you say?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Electroporation. You put a hole in the cell membrane with electricity. You use very high dose, and you're trying to cool it off. And you make the technology better and better. My job was to force viruses, poisons into cells where God would shut the door. That's why you have a skin, so don't put hand sanitizer on it, because that's how things don't get into your pores.

Think about when outfection occurs, and you get all the itises, the inflammation the skins, the boils, things coming out. Why don't we just call it leprosy? Your face falling off that. They now call it Stevens-Johnson Syndrome. So they cause the leprosy of the Bible knowingly. So you electroporate to get these poisons into cells. They won't go there if your God-given innate immune system is fine. And that was my PhD thesis. And that brings us to infection by injection.

05/21/2025 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v6totg1-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-are-the-airport-leidos-machines-what-is-ripple.html

Airport Leidos Machines Experimenting On You Detonating Bioweapon: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/airport-leidos-machines-experimenting-on-you-detonating-bioweapon