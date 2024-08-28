BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Welcome House (1997, Saturn), part 2
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 8 months ago

Where were those people?

Welcome House is an adventure game originally developed by Gust for the Playstation. It was ported by Highwaystar to the Saturn and published by Imagineer. It was only released in Japan.

You play a young man called Keaton who is visiting his uncle's mansion. His uncle loves to play pranks and locks Keaton inside the mansion. Keaton now looks to find his uncle and a way out of the mansion.

You control Keaton directly with Resident Evil-like tank controls. The game uses fixed camera perspectives which change depending on your position. Unlike Resident Evil or Alone in the Dark, the environment is rendered in real-time 3D.

There are no fights in the game, and you also cannot die. There are a lot of pranks resulting in typical slapstick accidents.

Keywords
gustadventure gamesega saturnimagineerhighwaystar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy