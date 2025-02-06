Cruzando Fronteras (Crossing Borders) - Synthesized Souls #latino

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Verse]
Bajo la luna cruzan desiertos
Buscando sueños muy inciertos
Por un futuro lleno de paz
Pero la suerte no sabe más
[Verse 2]
Cruzan los ríos y las montañas
Con esperanza y sin hazañas
Pero se encuentran con barreras
Que cortan alas y cierran puertas
[Chorus]
Cruzando fronteras
Con sueños en la piel
Pero llega la tormenta
Sueños se desvanecen cruel
[Verse 3]
En la noche oyen sirenas
Luces rojas en cadenas
Manos arriba ya no hay salida
Todo se apaga como una herida
[Verse 4]
En sus corazones llevan fuego
De un futuro que no es juego
Pero ahí quedaron atrapados
Por un destino mal llevado
[Chorus]
Cruzando fronteras
Con sueños en la piel
Pero llega la tormenta
Sueños se desvanecen cruel
_______________________________________________________________________
Track: Cruzando Fronteras (Crossing Borders) [Official Release February 5, 2025]
Music provided by Synthesized Souls using AI tools.
Generative AI Platform Engineering: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/
Producer: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/
Writer: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/ and AI song writer
Video: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/
For Our Professional Services: https://lextech.tech/ [AI integration, automation, training, legal research/writing, websites, logos, desktop publishing, data analysis...]
_______________________________________________________________________
