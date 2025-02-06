BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cruzando Fronteras (Crossing Borders) - Synthesized Souls #latino
lextech
lextech
1
3 views • 7 months ago

[Verse]

Bajo la luna cruzan desiertos

Buscando sueños muy inciertos

Por un futuro lleno de paz

Pero la suerte no sabe más


[Verse 2]

Cruzan los ríos y las montañas

Con esperanza y sin hazañas

Pero se encuentran con barreras

Que cortan alas y cierran puertas


[Chorus]

Cruzando fronteras

Con sueños en la piel

Pero llega la tormenta

Sueños se desvanecen cruel


[Verse 3]

En la noche oyen sirenas

Luces rojas en cadenas

Manos arriba ya no hay salida

Todo se apaga como una herida


[Verse 4]

En sus corazones llevan fuego

De un futuro que no es juego

Pero ahí quedaron atrapados

Por un destino mal llevado


[Chorus]

Cruzando fronteras

Con sueños en la piel

Pero llega la tormenta

Sueños se desvanecen cruel


_______________________________________________________________________

Track: Cruzando Fronteras (Crossing Borders) [Official Release February 5, 2025]

Music provided by Synthesized Souls using AI tools.

Generative AI Platform Engineering: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

Producer: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

Writer: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/ and AI song writer

Video: Aaliyah Raderberg - https://aaliyahraderberg.com/

For Our Professional Services: https://lextech.tech/ [AI integration, automation, training, legal research/writing, websites, logos, desktop publishing, data analysis...]

_______________________________________________________________________


song for latino migrants latino migrants music immigration song for latinos latino migrants anthem migrants and immigration music latin american migration song latino immigrant song music for immigration rights songs for latino migrants latin american immigration music latin refugee music immigration support songs song for latinx migrants latin american migrant anthem immigrant rights music migration-themed songs hispanic immigrant songs solidarity music for migrants migrant rights anthem immigrant justice songs migration activism music latin american refugee songs migration protest songs latino asylum seeker music migrant empowerment music migration awareness songs immigration reform anthem latino migrant workers songs refugee solidarity music latino border crossing songs immigration policy songs migrant empowerment anthem immigration detention music songs about migration stories anti-deportation songs migrant caravan music latino migration journey songs immigrant resilience music border crisis songs migrant deportation songs songs about migrant struggles cultural integration music migration resilience anthem activism music for immigrants songs for unaccompanied minors latin american migrant experiences music migrant detention center songs immigration narrative songs migrant family separation music migrant caravan anthem immigration reform songs central american migrant music migration crossing songs migrant shelter music migration solidarity songs songs for dreamers immigration advocacy music migrant children songs songs about deportation fears migration challenges music migrant justice songs migration storytelling music refugee resettlement songs immigration struggle anthems migrant healthcare music songs about migrant resilience immigration awareness music migrant education songs songs for temporary protected status (TPS) recipients refugee asylum seeker music migrant integration songs immigration fairness music migrant labor rights songs migration assistance music immigration inclusion songs migration representation music songs about migrant dreams immigrant homecoming music

reggaeton span English song mexicanos columbianos venezolanos puerto riquenos dominicanos cubanos peruanos bolivianos latin music

immigrationborderslatinosmexicanostrumppolicy
