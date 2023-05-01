X22 REPORT Ep. 3058b - Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3058b - April 30, 2023
Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch
The [DS] is trying to get the narrative control back, Obama and Epstein are now in the news, Scavino sends Seth Rich message. The [DS] is being brought down a path using game theory. The [DS] is now planning the narrative to remove [JB] and bring in Michelle Obama. Trump is letting everyone know stay tuned and watch because the [DS] is going to be brought down. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard.
