X22 REPORT Ep. 3058b - Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3058b - April 30, 2023

Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch



The [DS] is trying to get the narrative control back, Obama and Epstein are now in the news, Scavino sends Seth Rich message. The [DS] is being brought down a path using game theory. The [DS] is now planning the narrative to remove [JB] and bring in Michelle Obama. Trump is letting everyone know stay tuned and watch because the [DS] is going to be brought down. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard.



