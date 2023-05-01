BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
X22 REPORT Ep. 3058b - Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
149 views • 05/01/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 3058b - April 30, 2023

Obama, Epstein On Deck, Seth Rich Message, Change Of Batter, Stay Tuned & Watch

The [DS] is trying to get the narrative control back, Obama and Epstein are now in the news, Scavino sends Seth Rich message. The [DS] is being brought down a path using game theory. The [DS] is now planning the narrative to remove [JB] and bring in Michelle Obama. Trump is letting everyone know stay tuned and watch because the [DS] is going to be brought down. We are witnessing the destruction of the old guard. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
