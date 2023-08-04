Christian Doctrine 4, Titus 3:1-5, 20230802 - FCG Church Mid-Week

Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,

2 to speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.

3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another.

4 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared,

5 not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; Amen!

