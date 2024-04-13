EU-Frankfurt School Neo-Marxism | BNPtv

Simon Darby and Nick Griffin MEP delve into the impact of Frankfurt School Neo-(((Marxism))) on British society. They explain how the Frankfurt School, a group of hardcore Marxists, sought to understand why the Marxist revolution occurred in Russia instead of Western Europe. They concluded that Western civilization's institutions, national identity, and legal systems were barriers to the communist revolution.

To dismantle these barriers, the Frankfurt School employed two main tactics: the culture of critique and mass immigration. The culture of critique involved relentlessly attacking and undermining core aspects of Western society, such as the church, the family, and democracy, while mass immigration aimed to replace Western people with diverse ethnicities.

The Frankfurt School also developed a strategy called the "rainbow alliance of grievances," which targeted various groups and exploited their perceived grievances against Western society. By uniting these groups, the Frankfurt School hoped to create a powerful force against the existing societal structure.

This exposé sheds light on the ongoing effects of Frankfurt School Neo-(((Marxism))) on British society and its potential consequences for the future.

