© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
i would just start crying 😭
i would just start crying 😭,
i would not cry,
i didn't see you crying,
i would to cry,
i can't read this,
i have to do everything this ai says,
i would only cry little things song,
will u miss your mom,
why did you cry and i'm sorry i left,
why do you cry and i'm sorry i left,
sorry i missed your,
you can't read this,
i could just cry thinking about you,
it's just a picture why are you crying,
i think this is the saddest comment,
will you crying,
who broke their hearts meme,
will u cry,
will you cry song,
i don't see you cry,
i don't smile i don't frown,
i don't feel sorry every time i see you cry,
i wish i could say sorry but i don't care,
i wish you would just die your lie in april,
don't do you cry,
sad videos that will break your heart,
i think you broke my heart again meme,
so why don't i flinch,
so why didn't i flinch,
so why did i not flinch,
i don't care if you cut my scars,
so why did i flinch,
i heard someone crying,
i've never said that i was sad,
i wish you would just die,
if i start crying i will never stop,
only the saddest mfs can read this,
if you can read this you're heartbroken,
i wish i didn't cut my hair,
once you said i'll never make you cry