🚀 China’s Long March 12 carrier rocket heads to launch pad at Hainan commercial spaceport
Set to lift off on May 5, this beast has a diameter of 3.8 meters, with a fairing size of either 5.2 meters or 4.2 meters in diameter. It can carry up to 10 tons to near-Earth orbit, or six tons to a 700-kilometer Sun-synchronous orbit.
Designed for commercial missions, the Long March 12 is all about boosting low-orbit constellation networking. Looks like China’s space game just leveled up! 🌍