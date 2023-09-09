JP Update - Mission to Underground Temple, Dead Giant and Pacific Space Ark

Michael Salla





JP, who continues to serve in the US Army, was part of a ten-man multinational mission to an underground temple, which was accessed through a portal doorway located under a military installation. He described the Temple he visited as inside a large underground cavern, and it consisted of four white marble pillars, beyond which was a large sarcophagus. Inside was an approximate 12-foot red-haired giant who appeared to be dead and in a state of decomposition. He was surrounded by beautiful jewelry consistent with his status as a noble or king.





JP’s team was first joined by another ten-man team that accessed the temple through a portal in Brazil. Communication occurred in Portuguese and Spanish. Then, a third ten-man team showed up from Africa, and the personnel communicated in French. After a disturbance affected the temple and sounds were heard from the sarcophagus, the teams withdrew. When JP’s team returned to the sarcophagus, the giant and the jewels were all gone. It was assumed the giant had been resuscitated or resurrected through some temporal technology, but nothing was seen to corroborate this.





JP next gave an update on the discovery of a space ark in the Pacific Ocean in the region south of Japan known as the Dragon’s Triangle. Apparently, China was the first to find the ark and had claimed ownership of it. JP was told that in the near future, he would be part of a mission to the Pacific Space Ark.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2fV9M-njqg