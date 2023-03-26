BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mark Passio - Psy-Ops
What is happening
What is happening
286 views • 03/26/2023

Mark Passio - Psy-Ops
December 20, 2022
What On Earth Is Happening

@woeih


In this eye-opening presentation, originally presented at the Shattering The Illusion virtual conference, Mark Passio explains what Psychological Warfare is, who employs it, and most importantly, WHY it works as a method of manipulation upon the general public. Mark goes on to break down the varied types of Psy-Ops and analyzes some of the most infamous ancient and modern psychological operations in human history. Mark concludes the presentation by exploring critical methods of defense that can be employed against all forms of Psychological Warfare.
https://whatonearthishappening.com

anarchyconsciousnessfreedommoralityoccult
URLlbry://@woeih#e/Mark-Passio-Psy-Ops#8
Claim ID8dd7660ea9793ce8ddba0c94ed6e1bcc80e25909
8.94 GB
foodgeoengineeringmilitarymind controlanarchyciaperceptionoccultcontrolemotionswarfarewatermark passioslaverypharmaceuticalbehaviorwhat on earth is happeningbioweaponspraywoeihpsy-opscovid vaccinefeedommedicallymark passio - psy-ops
