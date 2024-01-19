Biden Threatens To Send F-15s To War Against Texas To Assure Military-Age Men Keep Invading America!

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

CIVIL WAR ALERT: Joe Biden was apparently caught on a Hot Mic threatening to wage war against Texas by sending in F-15 fighter jets to end the standoff between him, his corrupt DHS, and Texas. All that Texas wants to do is secure the border as the immigration laws and common sense dictate. Joe Biden... not so much.

You can clearly hear Crooked Joe Biden say, "We are going to make sure that those Cowboys don't stop the surge of military-aged men from entering. If we have to send F-15s to Texas here and wage war against Texas, then so be it."

Yes, you read that correctly, Joe Biden wants to make sure "those Cowboys don't stop the surge of military-aged men from entering" the United States.

It's UNBELIEVABLE how treasonous this is and it is certainly unprecedented behavior in uncharted territory even for usurper President (In Name Only) Joe Biden.

Assuming this is real and not an A.I. creation or a deepfake, this is a major trending breaking news story that to this point, not nearly enough people are talking about.

So far, even left-wing Snopes (as of the time I published this video - Friday, January 19, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST) who of course would be dying to prove this a fake has posted to their site that "We reached out to the White House to ask if it was aware of the video and will update this story if we receive a response."

https://www.snopes.com/news/2024/01/18/biden-hot-mic-war-on-texas/

1. https://twitter.com/TEAMMAGAKI50985/status/1747039148043628623

2. https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1746278003498418376

3. https://www.oann.com/newsroom/dhs-issues-cease-and-desist-threat-to-texas-due-to-seizure-of-park-along-rio-grande/

4. https://rumble.com/v47tkzc-update-from-eagle-pass-texas-national-guard-effectively-deterring-illegal-i.html

5. https://rumble.com/v47n1n8-kjp-makes-clownish-defense-of-misleading-white-house-statement.html

6. https://youtu.be/rUdA54Xk8cg?feature=shared

7. https://www.tiktok.com/@livinfree20.1/video/7323674549759806766

