Changing the Cues That Trigger Bad Habits - Charles Duhigg

“A habit is a decision that we have made at some point, and we stop making the decision, but continue acting on it,” says Charles Duhigg, an author and a writer at The New Yorker. This man on a mission talks about the importance of building good habits instead of bad ones. He also discusses how to focus on the cue and the routine of the habits that you would like to change. Shockingly, he shares that approximately 70 percent of our daily activities are dictated by habit. “Most things are a decision. It’s happening automatically,” he reveals. Charles also talks about the importance of optimizing communication patterns by reassessing some of the habits that we have formed over the years. “Change the cues that trigger the bad habit,” he encourages.









TAKEAWAYS





When we communicate with others, we should think about how we’re praising them and returning love their direction





What is one habit that YOU would like to change?





What is the cue and what is the reward for your current habits?





If you can identify your cues and routine, you can change your habits and experiment on which ones you’d like to implement









