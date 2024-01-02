Create New Account
Dean Ryan says 911started with Netanyahu - being the slimey Rat Bastard that he is - it's time to throw the Zionist Jews out of our government and out of our institutions - we owe Israel nothing
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published 2 months ago

Stop sending money and weapons to Israel .  So think Israel, Massad, Israeli spies, and the usual bandits  coming out of Israel.  Israel must go to jail and not be able to collect their 4200 - think Monopoly .  It is also time to arrest and convict our the criminals in our government that have not taken their oath of office showing their allegence  to our constitution rather than to the state of Israel. 

